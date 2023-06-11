– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Mia Yim, Iyo Sky, Matt Riddle, Trish Stratus, Sheamus leading the way for age 45, Maxxine Dupri in her Alpha Academy gear, Zelina Vega sharing a gym selfie, Liv Morgan, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/j1YfoteWpp pic.twitter.com/PO3ur9KikO — WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2023