Michael Buffer Congratulates Eric Bischoff On WWE Hall of Fame Induction
Michael Buffer posted a new video online, congratulating Eric Bischoff for his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Buffer served as the ring announcer for WCW for several years. Buffer inexplicably calls Bischoff a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion in his speech.
Buffer said: “Hi, Michael Buffer here with a very special message. One of the all-time legends of the world of professional wrestling is about to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He’s an executive, a wrestler, he was the founding father of World Championship Wrestling. Led WCW to 83 consecutive ratings wars victories over the WWF. That was on the Monday Night Wars: RAW vs. Nitro. He was WCW Hardcore Champion, WWE World Heavyweight Champion, an innovator, a creative genius. Well, I know that to be a fact because he hired me to be the ring announcer for many of those WCW main events around the world. Well, this undisputed, undefeated legend of the world of professional wrestling is about to be inducted into the hall of fame. The WWE Hall of Fame, one of the most prestigious organizations in the world today and it’s well deserved. So congratulations to Mr. Eric Bischoff!”
@EBischoff A special message for you from @Michael_Buffer on your #WWEHOF induction! pic.twitter.com/RbGiN1xOKq
— Mike (@Mickjmackey) March 25, 2021
Very, very cool! Thank you MicMac and @Michael_Buffer ! https://t.co/TNfL2Xm3wk
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 26, 2021
