Michael Cole Says He Has 65% Hearing Loss, Talks The ‘Fun’ Of Working During Shows
Michael Cole has revealed in a new interview that he is technically deaf and wears a special earpiece to compensate for it on WWE TV. Cole was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
On being technically deaf: “I’m actually 65% hearing loss. They make these special in-ear pieces that go underneath my headset on air, so I can actually hear.”
On the joy of working during shows: “When the red light goes on, it’s fun. There’s a lot leading up to it and a lot of stuff that happens during the week, but Friday nights at 8 o’clock, when that red light goes on, it’s the best job in the world. You get to be play-by-play guy, color analyst, but you also get to be a storyteller and a narrator. You get to be an actor, you’re part of the show. It’s the best of every world possible.”
