Michael Cole Allegedly Referenced AEW Situation During Last Night’s Smackdown

During last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Michael Cole seemingly made a reference to the media scrum and subsequent brawl at AEW All Out.

According to Wrestling Inc, Cole and Corey Graves were discussing the segment with Adam Pearce and Ronda Rousey last week. That segment featured Pearce talking trash to Rousey, who then attacked him.

Cole said that Rousey “has been disciplined internally, the results of which will not be made public.”

He added: “Sources told me WWE official Adam Pierce has gotten carried away, he’s aired the dirty laundry publicly, hence the reason this investigation has been taken behind the scenes.”

If the dialogue was indeed a shot at AEW, Cole would join Natalya as a WWE personality making reference to it, as she did so on Twitter earlier today.