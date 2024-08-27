Michael Cole & Corey Graves To Do Smackdown Commentary On USA Network

Michael Cole and Corey Graves are moving to Smackdown, where they will serve as the commentary team for the show when it moves to USA Network. Cole announced on Monday’s Raw that he and Graves will be the Smackdown team when the show lands there on September 13th.

Graves appeared on tonight’s show to take over for Pat McAfee for the night as McAfee takes a hiatus for ESPN College GameDay. Joe Tessitore will join the Raw commentary team on the September 2nd episode.