Michael Cole Confirms How Much Time Is Left On His WWE Contract

Michael Cole will be with WWE for quite a long time, as he has confirmed by revealing his contract length. Cole was a guest on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive show and during the conversation, Paul asked him how long he had left on his current contract. Cole confirmed that his deal is up in eight years, per Fightful.

Cole signed a new deal in spring of last year, though the contract’s length had not previously been revealed. Cole is the lead announcer on WWE Raw and a mainstay at the company for almost 30 years, having joined back in 1997.