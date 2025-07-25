Michael Cole Comments On Hulk Hogan’s Legacy: ‘Greatest Of All Time’

Michael Cole has shared his thoughts on Hulk Hogan’s legacy following the WWE Hall of Famer’s passing. As noted, the WWE Hall of Famer passed away on Thursday at the age of 71. Cole appeared on SportsCenter and was asked about Hogan, noting that he will go down as likely the greatest of all time in the inddustry.

“Hulk Hogan’s lasting legacy will be that he was probably the greatest professional wrestler of all time,” Cole said (per Wrestling Inc). “I’m not just talking in-ring performance. I’m talking about the way that he brought our industry into the mainstream, into the forefront of society, where people in every country on this earth would know the name Hulk Hogan, would know the name WWF/WWE. ‘What are you going to do, brother, when these 24-inch pythons get a hold of you?’ I mean, that will go down in history as an iconic line.”

He continued, “Hulk Hogan had a lot of detractors. He was very controversial obviously toward the end of his career, but no matter what you think about Hulk Hogan, his legacy as a professional wrestler will probably be the greatest of all time.”

WWE is set to pay tribute to Hogan on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown.