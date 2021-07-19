John Cena made his WWE return at Monday in the Bank on Sunday, and Michael Cole’s emphatic reaction had him trending on Twitter. Cole recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss Cena’s return and his excitement for the anticipated matchup between Cena and current Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

When discussing the two WWE stars and their accolades with the company, Cole noted that he’s thrilled with possibilities (via Fightful):

“One of the reasons I’m really excited about what’s going happen these next five weeks leading up to SummerSlam; you’ve got the greatest of this time, Roman Reigns, and the greatest of all-time, John Cena and they are now meeting in what seems like the perfect moment. The universe is aligning. WWE fans are back. The excitement is back. Roman Reigns is the uber heel, the most dominant man and he knows it. John Cena is coming back as the old babyface that he was. It’s going to be this unbelievable meeting of these two great individuals in the main event and we get to be part of that. What’s cool is that you [McAfee] and I get to sit there and we are so adamant about who we support in this match. We’re supposed to be unbiased, but I’m a John Cena guy, you’re a Roman Reigns guy. It’s going to lead to a really interesting debate over these next couple of weeks. Can Cena win his 17th (World Title), beat Ric Flair’s (number of 16 World Titles) and cement his legacy as the greatest of all time? Will Roman Reigns slay another legend? There are so many rich storylines and layers to this show. Where does Paul Heyman fit in all of this? You can’t write a better scenario.”

As announced earlier, Cena will open up tonight’s edition of RAW at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.