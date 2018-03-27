Michael Cole On If He Knows WrestleMania Results In Advance, & Brock Lesnar’s WWE Future

Michael Cole recently spoke with Sky Sports Lock Up (via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On Not WrestleMania Results In Advance: “I tell people for as much as we complain for the life that we live sometimes, because we are always away on the road and away from our family, life goes on, there’s nothing like it in the world. You know, I’m involved in a lot of things with the company, but WrestleMania is the one time of the year that I don’t want to know anything that is happening as far as stories, so to be able to sit there and take in moments like the Hardy Boys returning, which I didn’t know about, or Brock Lesnar defeating The Undertaker a number of years ago, which I had no idea about; stuff like that,” Cole said. “It really makes you appreciate this business and the ups and downs and the roller coaster ride it takes you on. The Hardy Boys returning last year was absolutely incredible. It was one of those moments that you get goosebumps and you hope to deliver the line that people will remember for years to come on the WWE Network, and want to remind themselves of the return of the Hardy Boys. Those are great moments, but again, without the athleticism of our performers we would never have those.”

On Lesnar vs. Reigns: “First off, when it comes to the match. I think it has become an incredible buildup in leading to this match. One of the problems you face heading into WrestleMania season is that usually about four-five weeks out the matches are made, so what do you do in the mean time to make the match mean more than it already is? I think they have done an incredible job here of not allowing these two guys to go head to head with each other, because if you do, what do you do from that point? If you remember, one of those dark-horse matches that, when people ask you what a great match was at WrestleMania, and people aren’t going to say this, but if you go back and watch it, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns from a few years ago in Santa Clara, California when Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank, that was a pretty darn good match,” Cole said. “Roman Reigns came in to his own that night. He was always on the cusp, and he stood toe to toe with Brock, and had a heck of a match. I think there was a mutual respect between the two, but I believe it was overshadowed by, to me, one of the top three moments in WrestleMania history when Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank. So, I’m expecting now, three years later, you have a more mature and better Roman Reigns, who is at the top of his game right now, and is going up against one of the best in Brock Lesnar, so I think this match is going to be awesome. I really think it is.”

On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Future: “Here is the other issue; what is Brock’s future? Nobody knows. The rumors are out there. He was out taking pictures with Dana White in UFC when we were in Vegas, that became part of our storyline, but it happened,” Cole said. “Is he going to go back to Ultimate Fighting? Is he going to re-sign with us? All those questions are out there, and I think it adds more of an intrigue. Anytime you can blur the storylines of reality from story, and you are not quite sure which is which, that is when it gets really good, and I believe that is where we are now with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar; nobody knows what is going to happen.”