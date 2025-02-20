In an interview with Impaulsive (via Fightful), Michael Cole spoke about his professional relationship with Vince McMahon and why he thinks McMahon stuck with him over the years. He also noted that he would never say a bad word about McMahon professionally.

Michael Cole said: “I will never ever disparage Vince McMahon. He has his personal issues and whatnot, but from a professional standpoint, I’ll never disparage the man. I would not be here today without Vince. He gave me everything. Stuck with me when I was learning to be a wrestling guy, wasn’t a wrestling guy when I came here. I think there were two things. Jim Ross, obviously, was the man. I still think the greatest ever. I think Vince understood JR was getting older and he needed to bring in somebody younger.”

“Because of my background, I was a good announcer at the time. JR came to WWE already a wrestling guy. Me being new and fresh and not a wrestling guy, Vince was able to mold me how he wanted me to be an announcer. He stuck with it. Even when I sucked in the beginning and the fans hated me, Vince stuck with me. I talk to Michael Hayes about this all the time. It’s amazing that I’ve lasted in this company this long because there are certain things that would set [Vince] off and he would go, ‘Okay, you’re done. You’re fired.’ Sometimes, for no reason, but he stuck with me 100% of the time. So, I’ll never disparage the man.”