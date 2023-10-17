wrestling / News
Michael Cole Off WWE Raw This Week Due to Personal Commitment
October 16, 2023 | Posted by
Michael Cole is off of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw due to a personal commitment. Cole is not on tonight’s show, and PWInsider reports that Cole had requested the week off some time ago and it ended up being for the season premiere. It has nothing to do with an illness or the like.
The report notes that Kevin Patrick was set to handle the lead commentary role for tonight’s show for “many weeks” and Cole will be back next week.
