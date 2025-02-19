Michael Cole Weighs In On Corey Graves’ Tweet About Being Moved To NXT

Michael Cole recently had a quick comment on Corey Graves’ headline-grabbing tweet where he was critical about his move to NXT. As you likely recall, Graves posted a tweet expressing displeasure for his move to NXT that he later deleted. He was kept off TV for a week and returned the week after, and has worked NXT commentary since.

Cole was asked about the matter during his appearance on Impaulsive and said (per PWInsider, “That’s a strange situation. He said something on social media that was critical of the company and then tried to explain that he was just trying to generate a storyline.”