wrestling / News
Michael Cole Weighs In On Corey Graves’ Tweet About Being Moved To NXT
February 19, 2025 | Posted by
Michael Cole recently had a quick comment on Corey Graves’ headline-grabbing tweet where he was critical about his move to NXT. As you likely recall, Graves posted a tweet expressing displeasure for his move to NXT that he later deleted. He was kept off TV for a week and returned the week after, and has worked NXT commentary since.
Cole was asked about the matter during his appearance on Impaulsive and said (per PWInsider, “That’s a strange situation. He said something on social media that was critical of the company and then tried to explain that he was just trying to generate a storyline.”
More Trending Stories
- Michael Cole Confirms How Much Time Is Left On His WWE Contract
- Kevin Nash Questions If Logan Paul Is ‘Hungry’ Enough To Become a Better Worker
- The Undertaker Addresses Bubba Ray Dudley’s Argument With Brayden Ray on WWE LFG
- Jim Ross Shares Where Big Show Ranks Among The Greatest Big Men Of All Time