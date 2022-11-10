wrestling / News

Michael Cole on How WWE Has Changed Since Vince McMahon Stepped Down

November 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H Michael Cole WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

The Pat McAfee Show spoke to WWE broadcaster Michael Cole this week, and Cole discussed the recent changes in WWE under Triple H and Stephanie McMahon since Vince McMahon stepped down as Chairman and CEO. Michael Cole stated the following (via Fightful):

“Everything has been great. It’s been a great change of scenery the past couple of months. Things are going wonderfully. Ratings have been good, stories have been great, it’s a different world. I worked under Vince for 25 years and I knew nothing else. He’s a second dad in many ways, I grew up in the company. It was a shock when it first happened and we’ve all settled in and realized the show must go on. The show is going on and we’re doing well.”

