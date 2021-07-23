Michael Cole To Pat McAfee On WWE SmackDown Commentary: ‘You Have Completely Revitalized My Career’

Michael Cole recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, and he discussed a variety of topics, including the impact McAfee has had on him since joining WWE SmackDown commentary back in April.

When discussing the addition of McAfee to the SmackDown booth, Cole noted that the former NFL punter has completely changed the dynamic of his career (via Fightful):

“You have completely revitalized my career. I’ve been doing this for almost 25 years and have seen and been part of everything in WWE. You go through different partners and everyone I have worked with has been great and have all brought a different style to the product. JBL, unbelievable partner. Corey Graves, incredible talent. You’re different than all of those guys because you’re a true fan and you bring that enthusiasm to the product and seeing how you’ve been acting over the past couple of months has really revitalized what I do and I realize that I have to step up my game to keep up with what you’re doing from an enthusiastic standpoint and that’s what I’m trying to do. It’s been a lot of fun for me and it’s been really different. Thank you for breathing life into this old man.”

McAfee then mentioned how much fun it is for him to see Cole having fun:

“As a fan for a long time, the general thing has been ‘Michael Cole is WWE’s driver.’ You’re answering things none of us truly understand are happening. It’s been an honor to get a chance to, I don’t want to say fuck with you, but almost remind you that this is a fun thing. That’s something I do on a regular basis, ‘remember, this is fun.’ The only reason I can do what I’m doing is because I have you there. You are the biggest safety net that anybody can ever have. I’m honored to see you having a blast.”

The duo will once again be on the call for tonight’s edition of SmackDown, which will take place in separate locations in both Cleveland and Miami.