wrestling / News
Michael Cole Appears At Pat McAfee’s Big Night Aht Event, Gets Drunk and Praises McAfee
April 10, 2025 | Posted by
Pat McAfee held his event Big Night Aht last night in Pittsburgh, which featured an appearance from Michael Cole. Cole showed up with a bottle of Jack Daniels and acted drunk, nearly falling down the stairs. He also praised McAfee, calling him a great friend and broadcast partner.
Cole wasn’t the only guest at the event, which took place at the PPG Paints Arena. Others included Jey Uso, Jelly Roll, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Ben Roethlisberger, and Sidney Crosby.
YOU'RE A LEGEND @MichaelCole #BigNightAHT https://t.co/qr42vGacSE pic.twitter.com/Ub9Pvene6y
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 10, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton Believes Charlotte Flair Didn’t Expect Her To Clap Back in Controversial Segment
- Next Steven Spielberg Movie Will Include Wrestling, Chavo Guerrero and Brian Cage Involved
- Jeff Jarrett On Why Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton Segment ‘Completely Missed’
- Bret Hart Recalls Faking Argument With Steve Austin To Avoid Punishment For WrestleMania 13 Blood