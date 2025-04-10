Michael Cole Appears At Pat McAfee’s Big Night Aht Event, Gets Drunk and Praises McAfee

Pat McAfee held his event Big Night Aht last night in Pittsburgh, which featured an appearance from Michael Cole. Cole showed up with a bottle of Jack Daniels and acted drunk, nearly falling down the stairs. He also praised McAfee, calling him a great friend and broadcast partner.

Cole wasn’t the only guest at the event, which took place at the PPG Paints Arena. Others included Jey Uso, Jelly Roll, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Ben Roethlisberger, and Sidney Crosby.