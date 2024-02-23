wrestling / News
Michael Cole Claimed Pirates Delayed Transport of Cage to Australia For Elimination Chamber
February 23, 2024 | Posted by
During yesterday’s Elimination Chamber press event, Michael Cole claimed that pirates caused a delay in getting the cage to Australia.
He said: “The structure took over a month to get here. Originally it was supposed to ship through the Suez Canal, but pirates made sure that didn’t happen. So it was sent to Miami, it was then shipped by truck to Los Angeles, put on a ship to Sydney, sent on a train to Perth, and now the Elimination Chamber is being constructed as we speak.”
Michael Cole once again mentioning the pirates that forced them to re-route the delivery of the Elimination Chamber structure. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/NNnzbUNdBZ
— Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) February 23, 2024