Michael Cole Promoted In WWE, Receives New Corporate Title
April 6, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE announcer Michael Cole has officially received a promotion and will get a new corporate title to go along with it. Cole is now the Vice President of Announcing for WWE. The promotion happened several weeks ago.
Cole has been working with WWE since 1997 and has been the ‘voice of the WWE’ for several years now. He also has a larger role behind-the-scenes, as he hires, mentors and produces the other announcers in the company.
