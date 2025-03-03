wrestling / News
WWE News: Michael Cole’s Reaction To Cody Rhodes Turning Down The Rock, Video Highlights WWE Stars In EVOLVE
March 3, 2025
– A new video shows off Michael Cole’s reaction from the commentary desk to Cody Rhodes turning down The Rock at Elimination Chamber. You can see the TikTok video posted below, with Cole and Pat McAfee shown in split screen reacting to the moment:
@wwe TELL HIM CODY! 👏👏👏 #WWE #CodyRhodes #TheRock #JohnCena ♬ original sound – WWE
– WWE also posted a YouTube video spotlighting the company’s talent that has worked in EVOLVE ahead of the new WWE EVOLVE show premiering on Wednesday:
