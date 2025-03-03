wrestling / News

WWE News: Michael Cole’s Reaction To Cody Rhodes Turning Down The Rock, Video Highlights WWE Stars In EVOLVE

March 3, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Michael Cole Corey Graves Image Credit: WWE

– A new video shows off Michael Cole’s reaction from the commentary desk to Cody Rhodes turning down The Rock at Elimination Chamber. You can see the TikTok video posted below, with Cole and Pat McAfee shown in split screen reacting to the moment:

@wwe TELL HIM CODY! 👏👏👏 #WWE #CodyRhodes #TheRock #JohnCena ♬ original sound – WWE

– WWE also posted a YouTube video spotlighting the company’s talent that has worked in EVOLVE ahead of the new WWE EVOLVE show premiering on Wednesday:

Cody Rhodes, EVOLVE, Michael Cole, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE Elimination Chamber, Jeremy Thomas

