Michael Cole Responds to Bayley Saying Sasha Banks Doesn’t Like Him

– Bayley shared a tweet yesterday during last night’s SmackDown showing a text exchange she had with Michael Cole, revealing Cole’s reaction to Sasha Banks returning to TV.

Regarding Banks’ return, Cole wrote, “Omg. Incredible!!” Bayley then responded, “Dude she doesn’t even like you.” Michael Cole then texted her back, “That’s a flat out lie from a jealous person!” You can view Bayley’s tweet of that text exchange below: