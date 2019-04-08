WWE News: Michael Cole Sets Personal Record At Wrestlemania, This Week’s WWE Schedule, The Rock’s Family Attend Wrestlemania

– By taking part in Wrestlemania 35 last night, Michael Cole provided play-by-play commentary for his seventeenth Wrestlemania in a row and eighteenth overall. Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler still has the most, however, as he’s done color commentary at 23 Wrestlemanias.

– WWE’s busy schedule isn’t quite done yet. They’ve got a RAW taping tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which is expected to be crazy as all post-Wrestlemania RAWs are. For those sitting at home, there will be a new episode of Table for 3 on the WWE Network after RAW, featuring Ricochet, Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano.

Tomorrow night features a new episode of Smackdown and 205 Live taped in the same location.

Wednesday sees new episodes of NXT and NXT UK on the WWE Network. NXT UK will feature Piper Niven vs. Killer Kelly and Toni Storm vs. Jinny. NXT will include Street Profits vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, Jaxson Ryker vs. Danny Burch and Candice LeRae vs Aliyah.

– The Rock’s mother Ata Johnson and his daughter Simone Johnson were in attendance at Wrestlemania last night.