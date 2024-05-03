Michael Cole Reportedly Stepping Back From Backstage WWE Role, Will Remain As A Talent

PWInsider reports that WWE is making changes when it comes to managing the announce team, as Michael Cole will be stepping back from the role. He has had that job for some time. Cole made the decision to step back and it was one that WWE had no problem with.

The reason that Cole is doing this is because he will remain as a talent and wants to focus entirely on that. He is currently the lead announcer for RAW, as well as PPV events.

Sue Cundaro, who has worked with Cole in managing announcers, has taken over his previous responsibilities.