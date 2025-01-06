wrestling / News
Michael Cole Talks Potentially Missing More WWE Shows Moving Forward
January 6, 2025 | Posted by
Michael Cole has only missed a handful of shows since joining WWE in 1997 as a backstage interviewer before becoming a commentator.
Most recently, Cole missed the October 18, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown as he took a family vacation. While on the Pat McAfee Show (per Fightful), the longtime announcer noted he expected to miss future shows.
“Three,” he said about how many shows he has missed before noting. “I’m going to have a little bit more (missed shows) going forward, I think.”
