wrestling / News
Michael Cole, Triple H & More React to Pat McAfee’s New WWE Deal
Pat McAfee has re-upped with WWE for a multi-year extension, and Michael Cole, Triple H and more took to social media to comment. As noted earlier, McAfee has signed a new multi-year extension with the company and you can see reactions from a host of WWE talent below:
After 25 years in “the booth,” working with @PatMcAfeeShow is the highlight of each week. His excitement is contagious (even if he almost kicks me when standing on our table) and has helped revitalize my love for our business! @WWE, our fans, and I are lucky to have him! https://t.co/RSXPh2F6mh
— Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) July 7, 2022
Very few can transition from professional athletics to entertainment the way @PatMcAfeeShow has. In short, he “gets it” & the authenticity he brings to his fans & the @WWE Universe is the same he brings to every facet of his life. A pleasure working with him. (Plus, he’s jacked!) https://t.co/eTAHdqcphH
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 7, 2022
Congrats @PatMcAfeeShow . You have made a wonderful impact on our business-love your passion, your love, your respect-and your incredible talent-for our business. Really enjoy what you have brought to @wwe . @wwe and it’s fans, of which I am one, are the winners. https://t.co/JS2L2PHTOa
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) July 7, 2022
Congratulations @PatMcAfeeShow 🙌🥳 https://t.co/6qlJIZGjyW
— Megan Morant (@MeganMorantWWE) July 7, 2022
Congrats to one of the best @PatMcAfeeShow https://t.co/f4Bdq7fMO9
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 7, 2022
Shaht Aht to this dude. Never leave @PatMcAfeeShow. https://t.co/XYhJ7Ssqoq
— Sam Roberts (@notsam) July 7, 2022
It is official. https://t.co/YmXZFmXRtS
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) July 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On When Ruby Soho Attack on AEW Dynamite Was Filmed
- Wardlow Claims MJF Is ‘Not a Good Person,’ Says He Didn’t Enjoy Working With Him
- Bobby Lashley Says Theory Will Hold Multiple World Titles, Talks US Title Win
- DDP Says His Wife Had to Stop Watching Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match, Doesn’t Get Why Cody Was Booed in AEW