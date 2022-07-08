wrestling / News

Michael Cole, Triple H & More React to Pat McAfee’s New WWE Deal

July 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pat McAfee Big E. Image Credit: WWE

Pat McAfee has re-upped with WWE for a multi-year extension, and Michael Cole, Triple H and more took to social media to comment. As noted earlier, McAfee has signed a new multi-year extension with the company and you can see reactions from a host of WWE talent below:

