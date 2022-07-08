Michael Cole, Triple H & More React to Pat McAfee’s New WWE Deal

Pat McAfee has re-upped with WWE for a multi-year extension, and Michael Cole, Triple H and more took to social media to comment. As noted earlier, McAfee has signed a new multi-year extension with the company and you can see reactions from a host of WWE talent below:

After 25 years in “the booth,” working with @PatMcAfeeShow is the highlight of each week. His excitement is contagious (even if he almost kicks me when standing on our table) and has helped revitalize my love for our business! @WWE, our fans, and I are lucky to have him! https://t.co/RSXPh2F6mh — Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) July 7, 2022

Very few can transition from professional athletics to entertainment the way @PatMcAfeeShow has. In short, he “gets it” & the authenticity he brings to his fans & the @WWE Universe is the same he brings to every facet of his life. A pleasure working with him. (Plus, he’s jacked!) https://t.co/eTAHdqcphH — Triple H (@TripleH) July 7, 2022

Congrats @PatMcAfeeShow . You have made a wonderful impact on our business-love your passion, your love, your respect-and your incredible talent-for our business. Really enjoy what you have brought to @wwe . @wwe and it’s fans, of which I am one, are the winners. https://t.co/JS2L2PHTOa — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) July 7, 2022

Congrats to one of the best @PatMcAfeeShow https://t.co/f4Bdq7fMO9 — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 7, 2022