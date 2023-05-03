wrestling / News
Michael Cole Promises Pat McAfee He Won’t Retire Until McAfee Returns to WWE
Michael Cole has been part of WWE for over a quarter century, and he’s promised not to retire until he can work with Pat McAfee again. Cole was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and promised his sometime broadcast partner that he won’t call it a career until McAfeee is back for a regular run. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On his promise to McAfee: “Pat, I’ll make a promise to you. I won’t get out of this full-time until you and I can at least have a little bit of a run left.”
On his career not being over yet for at least a few years: “I still got a lot of work to do in this company. There’s still a lot of stuff to do. Still have a lot of shows to call. I’m 56 now so 60 sounds like a pretty good age to maybe slow down a little bit. Maybe.”
