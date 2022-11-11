Michael Cole: WWE Is a ‘Great Change of Scenery’ Without Vince McMahon

Michael Cole weighed in on the changes to WWE since Vince McMahon exited, saying it’s been a “great change of scenery” for the company. Cole was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday and talked about how the company has been doing as of late, noting that he was shocked when McMahon exited but that they’ve all “settled in” at this point. You can check out the highlights below:

On how the company is doing as of late: “Everything’s been great. It’s really been a great change of scenery the past couple of months. Things are going wonderfully. Ratings have been good, stories have been great. It’s a different world.”

On what’s different without McMahon: “I worked under Vince for 25 years. And I knew nothing else, he was a second dad to me in many ways. I grew up in the company, and it was a shock when it first happened but I think we’ve all settled in and realized, ‘Hey, the show must go on.’ That’s what Vince always said. And the show’s going on and we’re doing well. It’s been a lot of fun.”

