Michael Elgin’s Cousin Diagnosed With Leukemia

May 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Michael Elgin’s young cousin has been diagnosed with leukemia. Elgin posted to Twitter on Tuesday to note that his cousin Dylan, who is 13, has been lymphocytic leukemia. Lymphocytic leukemia attacks blood and bone marrow, and occurs when the bone marrow makes too many lymphocytes (which is a type of white blood cell).

Elgin sent Dylan a public message of support, as you can see below. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Dylan, Elgin, and their family and our hopes for a full recovery.

