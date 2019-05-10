Michael Elgin Discusses Why He Joined Impact Wrestling

– On a recent media call, Wrestling Inc asked Michael Elgin why he signed with Impact Wrestling over sticking with NJPW.

On Leaving NJPW: “It was more-so of just me wanting to be there and I kind of freed up my obligations because I just spent so much time in Japan and there was an offer there that I decided wasn’t right for me. Because I decided that even though it was said otherwise in some media outlets, I felt it was time to move on and focus on my son. And looking at all the other options, like I previously mentioned, that I focus on wrestling and I watch a lot and I try to watch every company out there and stay focused on the talent that’s out there, and- just the product as a whole within Impact was what I like about pro wrestling.”

On Joining Impact: “It’s what my pro wrestling that I grew up on focuses on. Championships mean something. People are going out there and fighting to be the best wrestler and to gain a championship and it just speaks volumes to me because that’s what I like about wrestling. I like the athletic atmosphere. I like the sport atmosphere of it. And I feel Impact has done a great job of presenting that to people.”

On Others Joining Impact: “I don’t know if it would be me that starts that trend – I hope so. That I could have a little bit of credit with that with all the options that are out there in the wrestling world. But I think the biggest selling point is just what Impact has been doing. I’m a wrestling fan so I try to pay attention to everything. I think that 2019, starting with Homecoming, and then the TV product that they have put forward was a huge factor in me making the decision to come to Impact. They have some of the greatest wrestlers in the world. They have a great TV product that stays true to what pro wrestling should be, I feel. That was just something I admired that the focus was pro wrestling.

“Impact to me has one of, if not thee, strongest rosters in the world. I think if anybody out there is paying attention and really wants to fall in love with what pro wrestling is supposed to be, Impact is the place to be. So, I believe you’ll see in influx of people whether they come to Impact or just the desire is there to come to Impact.”