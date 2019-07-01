Michael Elgin Doesn’t Regret Powerbombing Brian Cage, But Says It Wasn’t Personal

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Michael Elgin spoke about his upcoming match with Brian Cage at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary and how he attacked him during his debut. Here are highlights:

On why he attacked Brian Cage at Rebellion: “It wasn’t personal. It wasn’t because it was Brian. It was all about the World Championship. If Johnny Impact had left Rebellion as champion, then he would have been laid out. Being the world champion means something and means you’re the best wrestler in that company. That’s what I wanna prove. I wanna prove that you can put me at the head of a company and I’m gonna lead us into the future.”

On if he regrets powerbombing Cage: “Yes and no. Yes, because as wrestlers we are all brothers. We’re all family and you never wanna see somebody get hurt. But at the same token, the only person looking out for me is me. And I had to look out for me.”

On his history with Cage: “We gravitated towards each other because we’re two guys who loved working out and loved the same style of wrestling. We shared many of the same ideas in and out of wrestling. We would go out to eat together and lift together. It was truly a friendship. It’s not personal when it comes down to now. It just has to do with the world championship. Maybe one time we will be friends again. But as long as he’s champion, then I want the championship.”

On if he’d ever team with Cage to go for the tag titles: “Absolutely. As I said, this wasn’t personal for me. It was about the world championship…If he doesn’t take it personal after Slammiversary, I have no problem teaming with him. But that’s on him.”