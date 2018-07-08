Michael Elgin Gives Passionate Speech At Independent Show

Wrestling Inc reports that Michael Elgin competed against Franco Varga at last night’s Infinite Pro Wrestling event in Ohio at the Chesapeake Community Center. Varga won the match, but afterward, Elgin gave a passionate speech to the crowd.

He said: “In fifteen years of wrestling I’ve been very lucky to wrestle in many places in this world. Whether it be for Ring Of Honor or in Japan in front of 60,000 people or Mexico or England. But when I started I knew what it was gonna take was coming to buildings exactly like this in front of fans just like you to be able to get good enough to get those opportunities. Because when it’s that many people, 50-60,000 two people cheer everyone just starts cheering it doesn’t matter what’s going on, who it is. But in an intimate setting like this in order to earn your cheers you have to be really, really good at what you do.

So being able to come to a place like Infinite Pro Wrestling keeps me honest. It makes sure that when I step through these ropes in front of this crowd, in front of any crowd I work at 100% and bust my butt because you, you have helped me be able to make a living at this because you’re willing to spend your hard-earned money on a Friday, Saturday or any other day of the week to watch guys in this ring that wanna be on my level and they work hard, and hard, and hard to get your approval because they know your approval means that they’re ready for the next step. So from the bottom of my heart I think I can speak for the rest of the locker room, thank you for spending your Saturday evening with us because without you we can’t do this.”