Michael Elgin Praises Work of Jordynne Grace, Discusses Interest in the X-Division, Johnny Impact Showing His True Colors

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed Impact Wrestling star Michael Elgin. Below are some highlights, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

Michael Elgin on Jordynne Grace: “I think Jordynne is awesome. She’s doing great stuff and a lot of people wanna see her. She’s a hard worker and has been great in the ring and does some amazing stuff. As a whole, our women’s division has been fantastic and this is the place where women are gonna want to be because we don’t fear intergender either. I think that’s gonna be something we’re gonna have that most places won’t that are on TV. I think this is gonna be a real destination for the rest of 2019 and 2020 for women.”

His thoughts on Johnny Impact: “I think he’s showing his true colors and that’s fine. He thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room which he’s not. So, I just let him say what he wants to say, think what he wants to think and act how he wants to act. I know that the only person that’s gonna look out for me is me, so anything I do has nothing to do with Johnny Impact and has to do with me.”

Elgin on having interest in the X-Division: “I do. I think the X-Division was such a standard bearer for the company. The first goal is world championship and whoever is gonna be X-Division champion after Slammiversay, maybe I’ll go after it and be double-champion.”