Michael Elgin Previews Tournament Match With Sami Callihan (Video)

– AXS TV has released a new video for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling where Michael Elgin previews his No. 1 contenders tournament match against Sami Callihan. A new episode of Impact airs tonight on AXS at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup:

* X Division Champion Willie Mack puts his belt on the line vs. Johnny Swinger.

* No. 1 Contenders Tournament: Sami Callihan vs. Michael Elgin

* Rhino vs. Ace Austin, who replaces Ken Shamrock in the bracket.

* Self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose vs. Suicide

* Crazzy Steve vs. oVe’s Dave Crist.

* XXXL (Acey Romero & Larry D) vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh.

* Plus, Ace Austin joins Don Callis & Jimmy Jacobs tonight on IMPACT’s new post-show Aftershock, premiering across the promotion’s social and digital platforms at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT immediately following IMPACT!

