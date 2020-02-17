wrestling / News

Impact News: Michael Elgin Set For Pro Wrestling NOAH Show, Impact Hits YouTube Milestone, Backstage Scenes From Last Week’s Episode

February 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Michael Elgin Impact Wrestling

– Michael Elgin is set to work a Pro Wrestling NOAH event in March. NOAH posted to Twitter to note that Elgin will work their March 8th show in Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium:

– Impact Wrestling has hit a new YouTube milestone. The company announced on Twitter that they’ve surpassed 2 billion views on the video platform, as you can see below:

– The latest Impact Wrestling Backstage is online, with scenes from last week’s Impact. The video is described as follows:

Moose’s massage goes sideways, Su Yung attack Father James Mitchell and much more in these EXCLUSIVE scenes from backstage at IMPACT Wrestling!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Michael Elgin, Pro Wrestling NOAH, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading