Impact News: Michael Elgin Set For Pro Wrestling NOAH Show, Impact Hits YouTube Milestone, Backstage Scenes From Last Week’s Episode

– Michael Elgin is set to work a Pro Wrestling NOAH event in March. NOAH posted to Twitter to note that Elgin will work their March 8th show in Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium:

– Impact Wrestling has hit a new YouTube milestone. The company announced on Twitter that they’ve surpassed 2 billion views on the video platform, as you can see below:

We just crossed 2 BILLION views on YouTube. Thank you all so much for supporting us through the years at https://t.co/WQFlNOYlTq. pic.twitter.com/JzYsKJRrj2 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 16, 2020

– The latest Impact Wrestling Backstage is online, with scenes from last week’s Impact. The video is described as follows: