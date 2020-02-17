wrestling / News
Impact News: Michael Elgin Set For Pro Wrestling NOAH Show, Impact Hits YouTube Milestone, Backstage Scenes From Last Week’s Episode
– Michael Elgin is set to work a Pro Wrestling NOAH event in March. NOAH posted to Twitter to note that Elgin will work their March 8th show in Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium:
本日のお知らせ！
／
3.8横浜大会 参戦選手❗️
～ ビッグマイク ～
マイケル・エルガン参戦緊急決定❗️❗️
＼
【NOAH the CHRONICLE vol.2】
📅3月8日(日)16:00～
🏢横浜文化体育館
カードは追って、発表致します！https://t.co/Wb59hA1Uxt#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/BOgx0trRuS
— プロレスリング・ノア (@noah_ghc) February 16, 2020
– Impact Wrestling has hit a new YouTube milestone. The company announced on Twitter that they’ve surpassed 2 billion views on the video platform, as you can see below:
We just crossed 2 BILLION views on YouTube.
Thank you all so much for supporting us through the years at https://t.co/WQFlNOYlTq. pic.twitter.com/JzYsKJRrj2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 16, 2020
– The latest Impact Wrestling Backstage is online, with scenes from last week’s Impact. The video is described as follows:
Moose’s massage goes sideways, Su Yung attack Father James Mitchell and much more in these EXCLUSIVE scenes from backstage at IMPACT Wrestling!
