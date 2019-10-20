Michael Elgin Reveals When He Found Out About the Impact AXS TV Deal, on If He Feels the Pressure Heading Into Bound for Glory

– WrestlingInc.com recently spoke to Impact Wrestling talent Michael Elgin for its WINCLY podcast. Elgin discussed the AXS TV deal for Impact and more. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Michael Elgin on the pressure heading into Bound for Glory: “Yes and no. The only reason I say no is because ever since I laced up a pair of boots, I went out there with the mentality of do or die. I have to perform at my highest level possible to be brought back to a promotion or have a crowd talk about me. This is just that same thought process. Obviously, this is a little bigger deal because since I’ve debuted with Impact, we are moving to a bigger network and Bound For Glory is a huge PPV. But to me, if you don’t treat every last match or performance [as do or die], whether it’s on TV or PPV, that’s when you become complacent. So I always try to go into every opportunity as if it’s a do or die situation and BFG is no different for me.”

Elgin on finding out about the AXS TV deal:Michael Elgin on if he sees the wrestling promotions being at war with each other: “I don’t think so. But to me, I’ve never looked at it like that from a personal level. I was never in WCW or WWF when they were battling, but all I focus on is how can I help the promotion I’m with succeed? The best way I can do that is to be the best performer I’m physically able to be. I just work at that and try to bring other people up. If we’re in a war and we win, great. But as long as while the battles are happening and people are focusing on what I’m doing within that position then I’m happy.”