Michael Elgin Reveals His Personal Ten Best Matches Of 2019
In a series of posts on Twitter, Impact Wrestling star Michael Elgin revealed his picks for his own top matches of 2019. His list includes:
* Vs Davey Richards (3/31/12)
* Vs Kevin Steen (WWE star Kevin Owens) (10/13/12)
* Vs Ishii (8/15/15)
* Vs Kenny omega (6/19/16)
* Vs Nakajima (8/13/16)
* Vs Naito (2/11/17)
* W/ Cobb vs Best Friends (11/20/18)
* Vs Aj Gray (5/12/19)
* Vs Rich Swann (5/17/19)
* Vs Sekimoto (8/24/19)
* Vs Brian Cage (12/7/19)
Couldn’t pick 10, but here is my fav 11 matches of the decade
— BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) January 1, 2020
— BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) January 1, 2020
