Michael Elgin Reveals His Personal Ten Best Matches Of 2019

December 31, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Michael Elgin Impact Wrestling 6-14-19

In a series of posts on Twitter, Impact Wrestling star Michael Elgin revealed his picks for his own top matches of 2019. His list includes:

* Vs Davey Richards (3/31/12)
* Vs Kevin Steen (WWE star Kevin Owens) (10/13/12)
* Vs Ishii (8/15/15)
* Vs Kenny omega (6/19/16)
* Vs Nakajima (8/13/16)
* Vs Naito (2/11/17)
* W/ Cobb vs Best Friends (11/20/18)
* Vs Aj Gray (5/12/19)
* Vs Rich Swann (5/17/19)
* Vs Sekimoto (8/24/19)
* Vs Brian Cage (12/7/19)

