Michael Elgin Reveals His Personal Ten Best Matches Of 2019

In a series of posts on Twitter, Impact Wrestling star Michael Elgin revealed his picks for his own top matches of 2019. His list includes:

* Vs Davey Richards (3/31/12)

* Vs Kevin Steen (WWE star Kevin Owens) (10/13/12)

* Vs Ishii (8/15/15)

* Vs Kenny omega (6/19/16)

* Vs Nakajima (8/13/16)

* Vs Naito (2/11/17)

* W/ Cobb vs Best Friends (11/20/18)

* Vs Aj Gray (5/12/19)

* Vs Rich Swann (5/17/19)

* Vs Sekimoto (8/24/19)

* Vs Brian Cage (12/7/19)

Couldn’t pick 10, but here is my fav 11 matches of the decade

Vs Rich Swann 5/17/19 — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) January 1, 2020