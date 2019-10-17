Michael Elgin Says He’ll Have The Best Match of the Year at Bound for Glory

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Michael Elgin said that he will have the best match of the year when he faces Naomichi Marufuji at Bound for Glory this weekend. Here are highlights:

On how he feels heading into the PPV: “I feel great for a magnitude of reasons. I feel like I’m at the top of my game especially with Impact whether it be on PPV or TV. Then, I get to wrestle someone I very much look up to and consider a legend of wrestling in Marufuji. This is gonna sound arrogant and cocky and I’m sorry for that, but to me what they’re gonna see is the best match they’ve seen in 2019.”

On wrestling Marufuji: “When I started my career was when the Japanese talent was coming back to the US. Most often it was Marufuji or KENTA and I was a Marufuji fan. I just liked his style and matches better and he was more so my style. My goal for years was to go to Pro Wrestling NOAH and I took part in a Harley Race training camp with an opportunity to go to NOAH. Marufuji was one of their talents I looked up to and wanted to wrestle. When I was a part of ROH in 2013, I was supposed to wrestle Marufuji in Toronto but he got hurt and we never got to have that match. Ever since I’ve been dying to get in the ring with him…now in 2019, Impact Wrestling in Chicago, I get to have a match.”

On how he’s grown as a performer: “I definitely feel I became a better performer in the four and a half years I was in Japan. A big part of that is that they treat it like a sport. That’s what I love about wrestling – I love the athleticism and the presentation – and I think just being over there helped me. A lot of the qualities I try to instill in myself and the thought processes I had, going over there they installed that those thought processes were correct. The mentality of the Japanese wrestlers in treating it like a sport and treating yourself like a pro athlete is what really helped me grow.”

On what makes Impact Wrestling different: “I really think Impact has done a great job focusing on the athleticism in the sport of pro wrestling. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to join the company as when I was leaving Japan, I already knew that at the end of 2018 that I wanted to get out of my contract with New Japan. I was looking around to see where I wanted to go and I looked at a lot of TV products. Impact really stood out because one thing that I love about pro wrestling, and I think what brought me to Japan, is that everybody fought for the championship. If you were wrestling at the bottom or top of the card, the main goal was to win so you could be put into the picture to wrestle for the championship. I think Impact has done a great job of that and I’m really happy to be on the boat for them because they do focus on the athleticism and the wins matter… To me that’s super important to present to pro wrestling fans and I think there’s a plethora of fans dying for that. I think that’s why there’s so many alternatives out now and people are supporting those alternatives.”