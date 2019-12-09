Impact Wrestling News: Michael Elgin Thanks Impact For This Year, Larry D Signed To Contract, Lineup For Tomorrow’s Episode

– Michael Elgin posted a message to Twitter in which he thanked Impact Wrestling for giving him a platform in 2019.

He wrote: “A sincere thank you to @IMPACTWRESTLING for giving me the platform this year, and to the amazing fans who have supported me (I wish I could thank you all individually) in 2020 let’s make IMPACT THE DESTINATION for all wrestlers and wrestling fans!

Tonight was the last event of 2019 for Impact, and I can’t thank the management, the talent or the fans enough for what was my favorite and in my eyes the best year of my career. 2019 was likely one of if not the best in ring years ever in wrestling. So many extremely talented wrestlers all over the work in every company. Which makes me even more proud of Impact and the opportunities they afforded me. I’d humbly put many of my matches (all that were favorites in my career) next to any other matches in 2019.”

– PWInsider reports that Impact has signed Larry D to a contract.

– Here’s the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode on AXS TV:

*Impact Champion Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock.

*Tessa Blanchard vs. Madman Fulton.

*Rhino vs. Rob Van Dam with Tommy Dreamer as special referee – Old School Rules.

*Moose vs. Acey Romero.

*Fallah Bah vs. Raj Singh.