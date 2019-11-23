wrestling / News

Michael Elgin vs. Larry D Set for Impact Wrestling No Surrender

November 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Impact Wrestling has announced that Michael Elgin will face Larry D for the upcoming No Surrender card next month on December 7. The event is being held in Dayton, Ohio in collaboration with Pro Wrestling Revolver. You can check out the announcement tweet below.

Impact Wrestling No Surrender will be available via Impact Plus. The card will be headlined by Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan for Impact World title.

