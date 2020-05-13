Michael Elgin vs. Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock vs. Rhino & More Set For Next Week’s Impact

The remaining first-round matches in the Impact World Title #1 Contenders Tournament are set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Michael Elgin vs. Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock vs. Rhino are set for next week’s episode. The two matches will determine the final two semifinalists in the tournament, with Trey and Hernandez having advanced on Tuesday’s episode.

Also set for the show are Willie Mack defend the X-Division Championship against Johnny Swinger and XXL (Larry D & Acey Romero) vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh. The episode airs next Tuesday on AXS TV.