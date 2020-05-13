wrestling / News
Michael Elgin vs. Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock vs. Rhino & More Set For Next Week’s Impact
The remaining first-round matches in the Impact World Title #1 Contenders Tournament are set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Michael Elgin vs. Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock vs. Rhino are set for next week’s episode. The two matches will determine the final two semifinalists in the tournament, with Trey and Hernandez having advanced on Tuesday’s episode.
Also set for the show are Willie Mack defend the X-Division Championship against Johnny Swinger and XXL (Larry D & Acey Romero) vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh. The episode airs next Tuesday on AXS TV.
TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! @MichaelElgin25 vs. @TheSamiCallihan – First Round Match@Rhyno313 vs. @ShamrockKen – First Round Match @legendoflarryd and @THEACEYROMERO vs. @FALLAH1 and @MegaTJP @Willie_Mack vs. Johnny Swinger – X-Division Championship #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/3kjOhm1IdU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2020
