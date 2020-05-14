Michael Elgin Says He Doesn’t Like Wrestling Anymore Because ‘Everyone is So Soft’

Michael Elgin had a busy night on Twitter last night, declaring that he doesn’t like it anymore due to all of the ‘soft’ people that made a mockery of the business. He pointed out later that this was not the fans he was talking about, but some of his fellow wrestlers.

He wrote: “I legit don’t like wrestling anymore. Everyone is so soft. Everyone let’s outsiders or “fans” dictate how we should be. I’m just staying off here, so called wrestlers have turned to nothing but a mockery of how people and wrestling should be. I don’t like hating my profession. I enjoy interacting with the fans. But the “wrestlers” not all of them. Are just lame. You can interact with fans, and still be a goddamn pro. Unfortunately that’s lost.”

He spent the rest of the time interacting with fans who disagreed, or wrestlers who agreed. His main point seems to be that certain wrestlers don’t have the same physique as him, don’t put in the work and make wrestling in general look bad. You can see all of the tweets about the subject below.

Awe, that hurt your feelings? This is why people are so soft. When I was fat, and someone “body shamed” me. I got my ass in the gym and ate right.

But when a wrestler can antagonize another wrestler without a 3rd wrestler bitching? Wrestling sucks. — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) May 13, 2020

No, I need my fucking profession back is what I need.

But doesn’t look like it’s happening anytime soon. So I’m peacing out. — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) May 13, 2020

What? Not everyone can look like me?

Why not? All it takes is dedication. Compassion? I have compassion for someone who lost a family member, a pet died, is going through a hard time. But someone who doesn’t want to put in the work? Get out of here. — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) May 13, 2020

I don’t have good genetics. I outworked them. I dieted and pushed harder than anyone else was willing to. I still have a long way to go. But I’m working at it everyday. So don’t give me the genetics thing. Hard work/diet/motivation does wonders. And the problem is when a wrestler — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) May 13, 2020

Is giving shit to another wrestler he is having a match with in a week it good. But then someone wants to catch a click bait headline by claiming body shaming it offends me greatly. It offends me to now end the BS that’s in wrestling. — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) May 13, 2020

Responding to an evolving customer base is negative? — Walter Yeates (@SmoothWrestling) May 13, 2020

Seeing wrestlers become a shell of what a wrestler should be is a negative. — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) May 13, 2020

I shouldn’t look like this is the thing. Do I really care what people look like? No, if they’re happy then be happy. But the not everyone can be this or that isn’t necessarily true. — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) May 13, 2020

Fans POV will always matter. Of course. There is no discounting what a fan likes/dislikes. Not only look, an attitude and how you treat wrestling is just as important as anything. That’s been lost — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) May 13, 2020

I’m not down playing fans and their importance to wrestling or the wrestlers. Their value is great. But we’ve become a society that can’t let wrestlers be wrestlers. And sadly wrestlers will follow that trend just sad. https://t.co/32ygHA5eOr — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) May 13, 2020

Wrestlers used to look sweet. pic.twitter.com/CoRlO4Pqww — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) May 14, 2020

That’s so untrue. I watched every show from 90/91 wcw. Lex was good. Very good. He has some tremendous matches. Him vs sting starrcade I think 91 then him/sting vs stieners both great examples. https://t.co/lWqqGYBCMx — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) May 14, 2020

It used to be pure. But too many people are allowed to do it now. — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) May 14, 2020

I know some people are going to see thes tweets and get upset. And honestly that’s fine.

It’s great to have a variety of body types, shapes and sizes. But then the majority should be the outliers. It’s tough. But even besides that, I just want people to put in the work. — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) May 14, 2020

No matter what size you are, or how you look. You should focus on every aspect of what we do. Part of that aspect is the gym. It is watch what you eat. We’ve got away from that on a grand scale. — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) May 14, 2020

It’s not the listening. It’s the wrestlers trying to get brownie points for silly shit. Or just not acting like wrestlers. That some of my biggest frustrations that have come from quarantine. — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) May 14, 2020

That’s not what I’m saying. It’s great for wrestlers of all different fame to be able to communicate with fans. I also am not saying fans shouldn’t have an opinion or voice what they like/dislike. Wrestlers just need to do better in all walks. https://t.co/RaYS3tt1oy — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) May 14, 2020

I want to entertain too, but I play up something on twitter and I must be this or that. No mother f’er I’m trying to use this down time to get ppl into what is going to happen when wrestling returns.

Or wrestlers wanting to say dumb shot for likes and retweets. Put in work. — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) May 14, 2020

100% and I hate to sound like I don’t appreciate the following. It’s not that at all. As 95% of the people I correspond with here are so awesome. But the 5% make me want to throw my phone agaisnt a wall every second. https://t.co/6qU4xxhnqe — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) May 14, 2020

I like old school mentality mostly. But I’m not shitting on current stuff. I see many people try and downplay the contributions of guys like the bucks or Kenny. I think those 3 are 3 of the best I’ve ever wrestled. They have a real passion and offer a lot to wrestling. But too https://t.co/fg7xMWn5e3 — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) May 14, 2020

Often people are emulating this kind of stuff without understanding and it becomes a mockery. — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) May 14, 2020

No, not at all. Anyone making decisions in wrestling likely agrees with my sentiments. Look at companies stars currently. Across the board. — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) May 14, 2020

Many aspects of change are tremendous. I’m not suggesting change isn’t good. But not all changes are helping wrestling. — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) May 14, 2020

"wReSTliNg iS fOR eVeRYonE" — JOE ALONZO (@JoeAlonzoJr) May 14, 2020