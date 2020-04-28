Michael Elgin Discusses Which Recently Released WWE Talent He’d Like to See In Impact Wrestling, Discusses Backstage Morale

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Michael Elgin discussed morale in Impact Wrestling right now, which recently released WWE talent he’d like to see in Impact, and his thoughts on new WWE Champ Drew McIntyre. Highlights are below.

On how morale is in Impact Wrestling right now: “Yeah, you know, there definitely is a high morale. And I think that’s because of multiple things. We all have one goal and that is to put Impact at the forefront and get people noticing the product, so I think that kind of helps. There’s a family mentality that we are all striving for that same goal of making sure people know that there has been down times in Impact but this is a different Impact, it’s a different roster, it’s a different management and we have a different mindset than we’ve ever had before. Definitely, I think that mentality in the locker room is strong in everybody and that’s why it’s coming through on our TV that everybody is happy to be there, everyone wants to do something special that everybody’s going to talk about.”

On which recently released WWE talent he’d like to come to Impact Wrestling: “You know, I think that FTR, former Revival, would be amazing. I think we have a very strong tag team division and I think they would greatly add to it. For myself, personally, I think the number one of the free agents recently that have opened up would be Rusev. I saw so much in him in WWE that I think he can really do something special and obviously past greats of Impact Wrestling, EC3 and Eric Young, are now available and I would love to be able to show what I can do against guys who once helped put Impact at the forefront.”

On Drew McIntyre: “I think he brings a lot to the table. We are in an era where there is not many people his size in wrestling, and I think that adds credibility to him, and he’s been having great matches for us and he’s someone who is gaining a lot of traction with Impact, which is good because we want eyes on the product and eyes on the individual talent. Wrestling him I think would be fantastic, to be honest. I think that’s a match that could get people talking.”