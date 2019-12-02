wrestling / News

Various News: Michael Nakazawa Comments on First Match in Mexico, GCW Tickets Go on Sale For January Show

December 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Michael Nakazawa AEW

– Michael Nakazawa took to Twitter to reflect on working his first match in Mexico during AAA TripleMania Regia over the weekend. Nakazawa was part of the 11-person Copa Triplemanía Regia match, which Niño Hamburguesa won. Nakazawa posted to Twitter yesterday:

– Tickets are now on sale for GCW’s Just Being Honest on January 24th, 2020 in Los Angeles. You can get tickets at the link in the below tweet:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AAA, GCW Just Being Honest, Michael Nakazawa, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading