Various News: Michael Nakazawa Comments on First Match in Mexico, GCW Tickets Go on Sale For January Show
– Michael Nakazawa took to Twitter to reflect on working his first match in Mexico during AAA TripleMania Regia over the weekend. Nakazawa was part of the 11-person Copa Triplemanía Regia match, which Niño Hamburguesa won. Nakazawa posted to Twitter yesterday:
The match I had last night in #TriplemaniaRegia was technically my very first match in Mexico. The last time I came here I was just a valet. The crowd was great, I got good reactions, and Kenny defended the title, so he will be back to #AEW with it. Who will he defend it from? pic.twitter.com/R2Iz8ADOt9
— 中澤マイケル (@MichaelNakazawa) December 2, 2019
– Tickets are now on sale for GCW’s Just Being Honest on January 24th, 2020 in Los Angeles. You can get tickets at the link in the below tweet:
GCW returns to The UCC in Los Angeles on Friday, January 24th!
Tix on Sale NOW:https://t.co/iWfveWFgJG
First Time Ever
BLAKE CHRISTIAN
vs
RICH SWANN
Plus
The Return of David Starr
GCW presents
Just Being Honest
Friday 1/24 – 8pm
The UCC – LA
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/o48bNUjzGw
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 2, 2019
