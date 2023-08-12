Michael Oku On How He’s ‘Increasing His Footprint’ With American Audiences

In an interview with Fightful, Michael Oku spoke about wrestling in PWG and how he plans to get American audiences more familiar with him. He was eliminated from the Battle of Los Angeles tournament, but later teamed with other wrestlers to battle the Jericho Appreciation Society in a surprise appearance. Here are highlights:

On his matches in America: “If we’re just talking matches that I had this year in America, talk about increasing my footprint. It did that, for sure. More people got to find out who I was. My year started with PWG B.O.L.A. That was my first match of the year. I’m wrestling Takeshita in a singles match. I would probably say that’s the match that, out of every one, I’d put that as number one in terms of me being happy with my performance and how matches were received. In terms of moments, the night after, obviously, with the Jericho Appreciation Society, will be unmatched. But that’s just the start of the year. That’s crazy.”

On an increase in popularity: “I was really happy with it, with the excursion in general. Going to LA and what my idea was, what my plan was, I knew I had people who wanted to put me in L.A. But I had heard, I think last year and maybe even when the New York year of Mania, people were really recommending, ‘Hey, try and see if you can stay the week before or the week after or even both. Because loads of people around the shows the week after Mania as well.’ So, that’s why I made sure to set up my flight to be that way. That’s how I got hooked up with West Coast Pro and then that’s how I got hooked up with Defy. Everybody treated me so, so well. I really don’t have complaints. I mean, yes, it’s English speaking, but it’s a foreign country and it’s just me with my bag and my gear. These aren’t just any Mickey Mouse promotions as well. These are the top ones that America has to offer. So my goal is to try and hit America one more time this year. I don’t want it to be I’m just a Mania week kind of guy. So hopefully by the end of this year, you’ll see me somewhere in the United States of America.”