Michael Oku Looks To Make Headlines Against Will Ospreay At RevPro High Stakes

Michael Oku is facing Will Ospreay in the latter’s final indie match before joining AEW this weekend, and Oku spoke about the match in a new interview. The two will battle for the British Heavyweight Championship at RevPro High Stakes on February 18th, and Oku spoke with Fightful’s Corey Brennan to promote the bout. You can see some highlights below:

On facing Ospreay in the latters last match before joining AEW: “Yeah I think it’s one of those things. First of all, I think he truly does want to finish things off. It’s not like a contractual situation of ‘you’re not allowed to wrestle here forever anymore.’ But I really think that he’s trying to think what’s best for himself, his career, his body, his family to no longer do the indies. I really appreciate that I’m the last match because it could be anyone. There’s loads of people that are in the scene. But the match that makes the most sense, I think, to fans and I think to Will, is for it to be me. Of course, the last two matches were losses. So it would just be a cool headline for me personally as a wrestler and for my career. If the headline is that I’m one of the few people who has a victory over Will Ospreay, which is the case for the last few years and if it’s its final match in the indies, that’s kind of what would be cool for me.”

On the match being a Towel Match with no ref stoppages: “So, of course, one of the biggest parts about that second match that me and Will had two years ago was that it was so emotionally driven. My family is ringside, but also my girlfriend, Amira, is there ringside and her being brought into it, I think, took the match to another level in terms of not just a great Will Ospreay match, because he had great matches earlier that year. He made it in the Tokyo Dome. Then he had loads of crazy matches throughout 2022 and has done since. So I think that’s one of the reasons why people, even though he’s had a plethora of matches around the world, people come back to this match as one that stands out to them because of that added element of Amira. So I think for me, when I was thinking about, it’s time for the third match and just as a wrestler, it’s like, we do have to try and see if we can live up to the second match.

“What makes the most sense is, the no referee stoppages just staying because there’s no point in going backwards, that not being the case anymore we’re going back down. It’s always trying to think, how do we add another stipulation? How do we escalate things? But I didn’t want it to be a thing of taking away the idea which is just about professional wrestling. It’s like, who’s the better professional wrestler for me, it’s such a big thing when the stories still revolve around beating someone in professional wrestling match. So we could have tried to probably get Andy to find a budget for Hell In the Cell or a Ladder match, but but i think it’s something so important that it’s still just boiled down to its core. It’s just a singles match, a one-on-one kind of affair but then still have Amira adding something and like an element of doubt in terms of what she’ll do and people wondering what she’ll do as well as adding some questions over to how the match is going to end.”