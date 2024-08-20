Michael Oku Says ‘Nothing Is Confirmed’ Regarding Rumors Of AEW Signing

Michael Oku says it’s cool to see rumors that he’s signed with AEW, but added that nothing is confirmed yet. It was reported last week that the RevPro star, as well as Amira, were close to signing with AEW and expected to appear at All In and this week’s Dynamite taping in Cardiff, Wales. Oku spoke with GRAPPL and was asked about the rumors; you can see the highlights below:

On the rumors: “My honest thought is that it’s very cool that those rumors exist and that they can be believed. AEW is a company that I would like to work for and it’s cool that I’ve had a lot of experiences working with a lot of their talent or working close to them if you include the Jericho cruise as well.”

On his current status with AEW: “Wembley Stadium, being anybody, the chance to perform at Wembley Stadium would be a really cool thing and that’s something that I would love to tick off and do. But, at the moment, it’s something that I’m open to and nothing more, nothing that is confirmed. Of course that would be my answer if I was confirmed, because everyone lies in wrestling. [laughs] But, I’m putting it out there, that is what I’m saying, so I’ve said it.”