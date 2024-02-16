Michael Oku Recalls Being Contacted For AEW All In, His Experience At the Show

Michael Oku was part of AEW All In 2023, and he recently talked about being part of the show. Oku was one of the security guards for the Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs contract signing segment, and he spoke about being on that show in an interview with Fightful’s Corey Brennan. You can check out some highlights below:

On being contacted to do the show: “I’m not sure how much I’m allowed to talk about it. I don’t think it’s like super top secret. But it was AEW themselves that sent an email. I don’t know what the criteria was, but they had a cast and crew of pro wrestlers from either UK and Ireland who they brought over. I think that’s kind of what the big companies do. They’re like, ‘Here’s some people that we know that are on the scene. Let’s bring them in to be extras’. There may be some ideas of what they might be doing during the show. ‘But let’s just have them in case we need them’ and I think that was it. I didn’t know what I’d be doing until I got there. So it was like, ‘OK, show up, bring these items and clothing, and we’ll let you know what you’ll be doing, if you’ll be doing anything, at the show.'”

On his experience at the show: “It was a very interesting time to just kind of be like, it’s been a while since I’ve been, I don’t want to say on edge, because it’s not like there was any intimidation. People weren’t being intimidating. But the scale of the operation made it intimidating. We’re like, just cool. I’m just in my head. It’s cool. But what was what did help things calm things down was again, like I said, there being a lot of roster members that either knew of me or that I’ve previously wrestled on the Indies before they went there. That company is full of so many stars of British wrestling, let alone independent wrestling. So there was that familiarity that helped things.

“Once I knew what I was doing, I was just trying to make sure that I just did the job to the best my ability. Being in the ring I think that was one of the first, I think that was the first segment on the show, so just getting to say, all right, I’m actually going to just be in the ring while there’s the AEW show happening in the center of Wembley Stadium. But that’s a victory that’s a little cool thing that i can at least say I’ve done. But yeah, did that, and then hopefully, I guess I’ll be waiting for an email this year, and there might not be a guarantee, but if not, there’s ReVPro the day before that I’ll be putting my all in to. Oh my god. That was unintentional, I promise.”