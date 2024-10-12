– Arrival Wrestling, formerly Violence x Suffering Wrestling, announced that Michael Oku will be in action at Arrival 3 on Friday, November 22. The event will be held at the Williams Center in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Violence x Suffering is now rebranding itself as Arrival Wrestling.

New Name, Same Violence. VxS is now ARRIVAL—See everyone on November 22nd! 🖤💜 pic.twitter.com/OMfkuygl31 — ARRIVAL Wrestling (@WrestleARRIVAL) October 11, 2024

📣 NEW SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT! 📣#ARRIVAL3

🗓️ Friday November 22nd

🏟️ Williams Center

📍 Rutherford, NJ ARRIVAL takes over New Jersey on 11/22 featuring the highly anticipated debut of RevPro star Michael Oku! 🇬🇧 🎟️ Tickets are on Sale NOW:https://t.co/QqvBIe0HJG pic.twitter.com/pZ11LZzAV4 — ARRIVAL Wrestling (@WrestleARRIVAL) October 12, 2024

– The full episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling 108 is now available: