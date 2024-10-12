wrestling / News

Various News: Michael Oku Set for Arrival Wrestling 3 Next Month, WOW Episode 108

October 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Arrival Wrestling 3 - Michael Oku Image Credit: Arrival Wrestling

– Arrival Wrestling, formerly Violence x Suffering Wrestling, announced that Michael Oku will be in action at Arrival 3 on Friday, November 22. The event will be held at the Williams Center in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Violence x Suffering is now rebranding itself as Arrival Wrestling.

– The full episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling 108 is now available:

