Various News: Michael Oku Set for Arrival Wrestling 3 Next Month, WOW Episode 108
– Arrival Wrestling, formerly Violence x Suffering Wrestling, announced that Michael Oku will be in action at Arrival 3 on Friday, November 22. The event will be held at the Williams Center in Rutherford, New Jersey.
Violence x Suffering is now rebranding itself as Arrival Wrestling.
New Name, Same Violence.
VxS is now ARRIVAL—See everyone on November 22nd!
— ARRIVAL Wrestling (@WrestleARRIVAL) October 11, 2024
📣 NEW SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT! 📣#ARRIVAL3
🗓️ Friday November 22nd
🏟️ Williams Center
📍 Rutherford, NJ
ARRIVAL takes over New Jersey on 11/22 featuring the highly anticipated debut of RevPro star Michael Oku! 🇬🇧
🎟️ Tickets are on Sale NOW:https://t.co/QqvBIe0HJG pic.twitter.com/pZ11LZzAV4
— ARRIVAL Wrestling (@WrestleARRIVAL) October 12, 2024
The full episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling 108 is now available: