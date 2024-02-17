Michael Oku and Will Ospreay Trade Shots Ahead of RevPro Match

Michael Oku and Will Ospreay will have a match at tomorrow’s RevPro High Stakes event, which will be Ospreay’s final match before going to AEW. It is the third of a trilogy, Oku’s British Heavyweight Championship on the line. Oku has lost to Ospreay twice.

Oku wrote about the match on Twitter: “Will Ospreay has never believed in me. That starts from day one, 6½ years ago, when he saw me have my first match. Immediately put a ceiling on my potential, calling me a joke…Didn’t think I was good enough, serious enough for his promotion Frontline…Until I proved him wrong by headlining its anniversary show but I injured my wrist again in that match and the nameless faceless promoter came out from the back to try and call it off because he didn’t believe I could finish the match but I did…Each year brought a new test to prove I was good enough to stand beside him or stand against him…Just when I felt I’d built up enough belief, High Stakes 2022 ends the way it does and I have to start all over again…It took two years to rebuild. Two years to be certain of myself that on my night…I can and will beat the best wrestler in the world. And then

@WillOspreay, maybe you’ll finally believe in me…”

Ospreay replied: “I am your ceiling.”

Will Ospreay has never believed in me. That starts from day one, 6½ years ago, when he saw me have my first match. Immediately put a ceiling on my potential, calling me a joke… https://t.co/LJ0PQjsLcF pic.twitter.com/qQDhLKxQZk — Michael Oku (@TheOJMO) February 17, 2024

Didn't think I was good enough, serious enough for his promotion Frontline… pic.twitter.com/RGYO52s4gC — Michael Oku (@TheOJMO) February 17, 2024

Until I proved him wrong by headlining its anniversary show but I injured my wrist again in that match and the nameless faceless promoter came out from the back to try and call it off because he didn't believe I could finish the match but I did… pic.twitter.com/vFVm2Ic6H3 — Michael Oku (@TheOJMO) February 17, 2024

Each year brought a new test to prove I was good enough to stand beside him or stand against him… pic.twitter.com/m7aPFgk48F — Michael Oku (@TheOJMO) February 17, 2024

Just when I felt I'd built up enough belief, High Stakes 2022 ends the way it does and I have to start all over again… pic.twitter.com/GoCxbf3zge — Michael Oku (@TheOJMO) February 17, 2024

It took two years to rebuild. Two years to be certain of myself that on my night… pic.twitter.com/NDH9QTD5Y5 — Michael Oku (@TheOJMO) February 17, 2024

I can and will beat the best wrestler in the world And then @WillOspreay, maybe you'll finally believe in me… pic.twitter.com/3CqgfFXySD — Michael Oku (@TheOJMO) February 17, 2024