Michael Oku Would Love To Go Back To GCW, Names Other Places He’d Like to Work

Michael Oku has worked for a variety of companies during his time on the indy scene, and he named GCW as a place that he’d to return to. Oku spoke with Candace Cordelia for the PWI Rising Star series and talked about places that he would like to work in the US.

“I would love to come back to GCW,” he said (per Fightful). “They are probably the hottest independent promotion in the world. Everybody is paying attention to what they’re doing. Naturally, as a wrestler, you want to go to where people are paying attention to. I’d love to go back there and have a few more shots. Same with Garden State. I felt like I had a good time and left a good impression. I’m more than willing to go back to Garden State.”

He continued, “Places I’ve seen, Pro Wrestling REVOLVER. I really like what I see from Pro Wrestling REVOLVER, that would be a cool one. Then, a new one, DEADLOCK Pro. They have come out of nowhere and have become a real destination, especially looking abroad across the sea. It’s really standing out as a promotion doing good things and getting a lot of attention. Those are some of the main ones I’m seeing if I can dip my feet into. Whoever is calling, I’ll answer.”

Oku worked for GCW in April at For the Culture 2022, competing in the Seven Way Scramble. He is a regular for Revolution Pro and has also worked for Battle Pro Wrestling, PROGRESS and more.