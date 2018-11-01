Quantcast

 

WWE News: Michaels, Undertaker, & Kane Not Scheduled For Raw, Titus O’Neil Questions Natalya’s Treats For Halloween, WWE Posts They Live Inspired Liv Morgan Poster

November 1, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Kane Undertaker D-Generation X WWE Crown Jewel

– According to Pwinsider.com, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and Kane are not currently slated to appear at this Monday’s Raw taping in Manchester, England.

– Titus O’Neil posted the following on Twitter, saying that he has an issue with what he claims Natalya was giving out for Halloween…

– WWE posted the following Liv Morgan graphic online, paying homage to the John Carpenter classic They Live

Kane, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, WWE, WWE Raw, Larry Csonka

