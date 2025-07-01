Michelle McCool Agrees That WWE Evolution Would Be A Perfect Place To Face Charlotte Flair

Michelle McCool agrees with a fan take that WWE Evolution would be the perfect show for her to face Charlotte Flair. The all-women’s show is set to take place on July 12th, and McCool posted to Twitter to respond to a fan who said that the show would be a perfect opportunity for her to face Flair.

McCool retweeted the post and said, “REAL TALK.” She also noted that she would be down with the notion of teaming with Layla or being part of the Battle Royal, writing, “I wish”